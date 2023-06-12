The TotalEnergies-led owners of Denmark's largest oil and gas field in the North Sea have started a multi-well drilling campaign in a bid to boost gas production in support of energy security in Denmark and Europe.

The first of two infill wells in the Halfdan North East area spudded using the jack-up drilling rig Shelf Drilling Winner (formerly named Noble Sam Turner), said joint venture partner BlueNord.

The HBA-27B well is scheduled to be on stream during autumn this year and is expected to have an initial peak production rate of 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to BlueNord whereby about 75% is gas.