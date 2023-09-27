Austria’s OMV has secured a last-minute deal with Norway’s Equinor to secure additional gas supplies as it looks to boost its gas diversification strategy.

Under the new agreement, Equinor will supply 12 terawatt-hours (about 1.14 billion cubic metres) per annum of gas over a five years.

The latest deal begins on 1 October and expands the volumes under existing contracts between the pair.

Equinor said the contract is priced at market terms, without disclosing the valuation of the supply agreement.

The volumes will be delivered at Germany’s virtual trading hub THE (Trading Hub Europe) for OMV’s European portfolio.

“I am very happy that we… can announce another bilateral agreement between our two companies,” Equinor’s senior vice president of gas and power Helge Haugane said.

“We have been observing an increasing demand for bilateral contracts from customers who see Norwegian gas as an enabler of energy security as well as of the energy transition.”

OMV said the new volumes continue the company’s gas diversification strategy as it continues to replace supplies from Russia, though it still holds a “take-or-pay” contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom that runs to 2040.

In July, OMV signed a deal with UK supermajor BP for the supply of 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas from 2026 under a 10-year sales and purchase agreement.