Equinor has made a small gas discovery in the Norwegian North Sea that it aims to develop very quickly through a connection to the nearby Gina Krog production platform.

Equinor said the successful well has recoverable volumes of between 5 million and 16 million barrels of oil equivalent, and can start producing this year.

The well was drilled as a development well with an exploration target using the jack-up drilling rig Noble Lloyd Noble , and the plan is to start producing before the end of this year.