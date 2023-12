Norwegian energy giant Equinor has reportedly joined supermajor BP in re-routing vessels away from the Red Sea following attacks on other ships in the area, but analysts believe the impact on oil and liquefied natural gas prices will be minimal.

A spokesperson for Equinor told the Reuters news agency the company is in dialogue with owners of the ships that carry its cargo, and that Equinor had decided to reroute “a few ships that were headed to the Red Sea”.