European Union energy ministers have agreed to extend current emergency measures for at least another year in an effort to keep natural gas and power prices under control and reinforce the bloc’s security of energy supply.

Member states first adopted the emergency instruments last year in response to the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Council said on Tuesday it is extending the three measures, which include a price cap on natural gas, a norm on gas supply solidarity and the acceleration of renewable energy deployment.