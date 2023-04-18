A new subsea gas export pipeline in Norway’s Barents Sea is the most viable of various alternatives for monetising gas discoveries in the region which could help boost energy security in Europe, according to a new study endorsed by the government.

The study, by the country’s state-owned pipeline owner Gassco, considered various technical solutions including an increase in liquefied natural gas export capacity at the Hammerfest LNG facility, export of blue ammonia and a new gas plant and pipeline down to the Norwegian Sea for further transport through the existing gas pipeline network.