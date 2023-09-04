European nations sent around 1.1 billion cubic metres of gas to Ukriane in August for underground storage near its western border, having already almost filled their domestic storage facilities to capacity and with the possibility of Russia halting pipeline exports via Ukraine this winter.
European gas flows to war-torn Ukraine for storage as concerns grow over remaining Russian supplies
Ukraine country opens its underground reservoirs and transmission network as continent’s storage is 92% full
4 September 2023 13:46 GMT Updated 4 September 2023 14:15 GMT
