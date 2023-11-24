Europe’s Baltic Sea nations have witnessed increased interest in energy investment and capacity improvements following October’s damage to the subsea segment of Balticconnector natural gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia.

Finland’s gas transmission operator Gasgrid has approved a plan to boost the transportation capacity of the pipeline once repairs on the subsea segment are completed and the link between the two countries is recommissioned.

Balticconnector was taken out of service at the beginning of October after a sudden pressure drop, initially thought to be caused by an explosion. However, Finnish investigators found the pipeline ruptured as it was pulled by a loose anchor.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said it believes the Chinese-owned container ship Newnew Polar Bear may be to blame.

Gasgrid said that after the restoration of the Balticconnector flows, expected in the second quarter of 2024, and the completion of inspection and maintenance work in the onshore pipeline networks in Estonia and Latvia, the base capacity of Balticconnector to carry gas from Estonia to Finland will rise to about 6.3 million cubic metres per day.

This is an increase of between 8% and 28% from the Balticconnector’s previous summer and winter capacity, according to Gasgrid.

The higher capacity of Balticconnector would be offered to gas shippers starting from October next year, Gasgrid said.

In the reverse direction from Finland to Estonia, a capacity of about 7 MMcmd will be also offered. This is almost the maximum capacity of the system considering the pipeline’s diameter and its design pressure, the operator added.

According to Gasgrid, Balticconnector’s larger capacity has been underpinned by the enhancement of the Latvia-Lithuania Interconnector which now allows for higher gas volumes to be transported across the Baltic region.

In Lithuania, Klaipedos Nafta — which operates a floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Klaipeda — said that shippers snapped up all 810 million cubic metres of the floater’s extra capacity each year between 2025 and 2032 at a recent auction. The original capacity was about 2.1 billion cubic metres oer annum.

Lithuania’s Achema, Estonia’s Eesti Gaas and Norway’s Equinor took equal shares of the extra capacity, Klaipedos Nafta said.

During the auction, market players expressed the need to reserve around 1.9 Bcm per annum of Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity, which exceeded the facility’s nameplate capacity.

“The results show the high interest of the market participants in the natural gas market of our region, its liquidity and the proper development of the infrastructure network”, Klaipedos Nafta chief commercial officer Mindaugas Navikas said.

The Balticconnector incident also led to the LNG importation capacity at Finland’s LNG terminal in the Baltic port of Inkoo being fully booked this winter, Gasgrid said.

However, Klaipedos Nafta attracted lower than anticipated interest from market players for the incremental capacity after 2033.

As a result, it has “postponed the terminal capacity development project for the future and will offer LNG capacity to the market at a later stage”, Klaipedos Nafta said.