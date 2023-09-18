A premature phase out of fossil fuels supply will put global energy security at risk, according to Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser, who called for a new approach to address what he called the “shortcomings” of the energy transition.
Global energy security at risk from ‘premature’ phase out of fossil fuels, says Saudi Aramco boss
Saudi executive says approach to energy transition must recognise role of conventional energy sources
18 September 2023 19:46 GMT Updated 18 September 2023 19:56 GMT
By
in Calgary