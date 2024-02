India plans to invest at least $67 billion in the next five to six years, aimed at boosting the domestic natural gas sector, according to the nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi, speaking at the India Energy Week (IEW) conference in Goa on Tuesday, said that huge investments for the nation’s natural gas sector have been lined up “for the next five to six years” to double the share of gas in India's energy mix from the current 6% to almost 15%.