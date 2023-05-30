Indian state-owned liquefied natural gas players are stepping up engagement with operators from the US, Middle East and Russia, aiming to secure long-term LNG contracts as the volatile spot market poses challenges for the nation’s gas sector.

Analysts and people close to the talks described the stakes for India and gave Upstream details on the nation’s efforts to procure more LNG through longer-term contracts.

India is the world’s fourth-largest importer of LNG. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the nation’s gas consumption is set to jump by up to 500% in the coming years, along with a sizeable increase in gas infrastructure and LNG import capacity.