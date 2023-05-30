India's state-owned liquefied natural gas players stand out for their willingness to scour the world for long-term LNG contracts, stepping up engagement with operators from the US, Middle East and Russia, to surmount the challenges that a volatile spot market poses for the nation’s gas sector.

Analysts and individuals involved in India’s LNG business describe a situation of rising stakes for such a populous nation with a fast-growing economy, explaining this willingness to listen to sellers’ demands for longer-term commitments.