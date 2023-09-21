The head of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the roadmap set out by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to fight climate change relies on new technology that does not exist and if followed to the letter could be a “recipe for disaster.”
Kuwait oil boss: IEA climate change roadmap is a ‘recipe for disaster’
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chief also criticised agency for saying no new oil and gas developments are needed if emissions targets are to be met
21 September 2023 16:58 GMT Updated 21 September 2023 16:58 GMT
