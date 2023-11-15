One of Russia’s closest allies in Europe, Serbia has signed a deal that involves diversifying from Russian gas pipeline supplies, despite strong political connections between the two nations and an existing long-term gas purchase agreement with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The new agreement involves the supply of 400 million cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan next year and was signed by Serbia’s Mining & Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic and Azeri Energy Minister Pyarviz Shakhbazov in Baku on Wednesday.

The first supplies are expected when Serbia and Bulgaria commission a pipeline between the two countries sometime next year.

Construction started early this year on the 1700-kilometre interconnector pipeline, which will run from Novi Iskar in Bulgaria to Nis in Serbia.

The pipeline will have a throughput capacity of 1.8 billion cubic metres per annum of gas, with reverse flow capability enabling imports of gas from Serbia if needed, according to Bulgaria’s transmission operator Bulgartransgaz.

As well as imports of Azeri gas through the Southern Gas Corridor trunkline network that links Azerbaijan with Southern Europe, the upcoming connector pipeline is expected to be used to carry gas across Bulgaria to Serbia from liquefied natural gas terminals in Greece and Croatia.

According to the Azeri Energy Ministry, deliveries of gas to Serbia will be handled by state run oil and gas producer Socar, with the supply contract being the company’s eighth in Europe.

Azerbaijan has agreed to almost double gas exports to the European Union to about 20 Bcm per annumin the next five to seven years, as the bloc seeks to secure long-term contracts to replace Russian gas pipeline supplies lost following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.

Serbia is currently receiving gas via the Russian Gazprom-owned and operated Turkstream gas pipeline, which crosses the Black Sea to Turkey, and then runs onshore to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary.

Serbia already has a 15-year long-term supply contract with Gazprom for about 3.5 Bcm per annum of Russian gas.

Djedovic-Handanovic said gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Serbia may increase further after 2024, but did not specify anticipated volumes.