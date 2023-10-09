The Baltic region has been rocked by another major subsea gas pipeline incident a little more than a year since the Nord Stream 1 and 2 subsea pipelines were damaged by explosions.

In the latest incident on Sunday, the Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was forced to halt operations after an unusual pressure drop was observed.

The connector has been instrumental in balancing gas supplies in the Baltic region and Finland after Russian gas giant Gazprom halted pipeline gas deliveries to Finland last year.

Finnish gas transmission operator Gasgrid has started investigating the cause and location of a suspected leak in the pipeline.

A leak could take several months to repair, depending on nature and extent of the damage, Gasgrid said.

Investigation

The operator said: “The necessary preliminary measures have been initiated, and it is believed that actual inspection measures can be carried out soon. It will most likely take at least a few days to get to inspecting the pipe itself.”

Article continues below the advert

The company has also urged Finland’s domestic natural gas suppliers to book remaining available import capacity at the country’s Inkoo floating liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast.

Finland has to rely on LNG imports as it has no subsea gas storage capacity. The nearest gas storage facility is in Incukalns, Latvia, and is almost 95% full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Gasgrid said that at the end of August, 12 of a total 29 slots at the Inkoo terminal were available for reservations between November and March and that the terminal had the capacity to get Finland through the winter.

“However, it is important that market participants order gas for use at the terminal, so that the continuity of gas supply is secured in the coming winter season,” the operator said.

Pipeline capacity

Commissioned in 2019, the bidirectional Balticconnector runs between the Finnish town of Inga and Paldiski in Estonia, and further onshore to the Estonian town of Kiili.

The system has nameplate capacity of about 7.2 million cubic metres per day of gas, or just above 2.6 billion cubic metres per annum.

The offshore segment runs for about 77 kilometres in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Finland.

According to Estonia’s gas transmission operator Elering, the connector’s 20-inch pipe has a design life of 50 years, can withstand pressures of 80 bar and temperatures of between minus 10 degrees and 50 degrees Celsius.

Estonia’s existing grid enables the country to receive gas from a floating LNG terminal in Lithuania and also from Poland, where gas can be imported via pipeline from Europe or the Swinoujscie LNG terminal on the Baltic Sea.

Swedish investigators said this month that they hope to conclude an inquiry into the Nord Stream attacks before the end of the year.