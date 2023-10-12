Military bloc Nato will consider a unified response should an ongoing investigation indicate that an outage on the Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was due to a deliberate attack, Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

The sudden outage on the only pipeline connecting Finland to the rest of Europe came just over a year after the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions.

Speaking at a briefing in Brussels on Wednesday, Stoltenberg said, “If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on Nato-critical infrastructure, then this will be, of course, serious, but it will also be met by a united and determined response from Nato."

Stoltenberg told reporters: "The important thing now is to establish what happened and how this could happen."

"Involvement of a state actor in this job cannot be ruled out," Finnish Security Intelligence Service Director Antti Pelttari told reporters at the sidelines of the Nato's meeting in Brussels on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Finland’s gas transmission operator Gasgrid and its partner in Estonia, Elering, had to shut down the Balticconnector in the early morning of 8 October after seeing a sudden drop in pressure in the offshore 77-kilometre segment of the line.

Later, authorities in Finland said that a telecommunications cable running next to the gas pipeline had been also damaged.

On alert

Baltic Sea nations have been on alert since explosions ripped apart subsea segments of Russia-operated Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near Sweden and Denmark, making three out of four lines non-operational.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany have yet to announce their findings, but the event sparked widespread speculation about who might be responsible as well as discussions about the steps European nations could take to protect themselves from further strikes against critical energy infrastructure in the Baltic and North Seas.

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said "external marks" had been found on the seabed beside the damaged segment of the Balticconnector and that it was reviewing the movements of vessels in the area at the time of the rupture, according to Reuters.

"We are now focusing on the technical investigation of the pipe damage site and examining the seabed at the scene," bureau chief Robin Lardot told reporters Wednesday.

Chief investigator Risto Lohi told a news conference that anchor damage had not been ruled out, adding: "At the moment it looks like the damage was caused by mechanical force, not an explosion."

Earlier this week, however, Norway’s seismological institute Norsar confirmed "a sudden energy release that caused an explosive signal" at the pipeline but pointed out that its scientists could not determine an exact cause.

Norsar said that the rupture was detected by listening stations in Finland in the early hours of 8 October, leading to a gas leak that shut down pipeline operations on Sunday morning.

The institute placed the explosion about 40 kilometres north of Paldiski in Estonia where the onshore part of Balticconnector goes offshore in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream anniversary

Norsar is the same authority that identified two powerful explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines last year before damage from explosions was confirmed by underwater drones sent to the seabed.

Finnish President Sauli Niistino said of the Balticconnector incident: "It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the communication cable is the result of outside activity. The cause of the damage is not yet clear, the investigation continues in cooperation between Finland and Estonia."

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Wednesday that the damage to Balticconnector is "quite alarming news" and that Moscow was awaiting additional information from investigators.