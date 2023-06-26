The European Commission on Monday launched its second joint gas purchasing round, aiming to assess demand among European Union gas buyers before issuing an international tender for suppliers.

The purchasing round follows an initial exercise that saw almost 11 billion cubic metres of aggregated European gas demand matched with offers by suppliers.

Demand aggregation and joint purchasing are part of the EU Energy Platform put in place after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, as the bloc sought to diversify supplies and end its dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports.

The scheme aims to ensure energy security ahead of the winter in a bid to avoid a repeat of last year’s record-high prices and energy shortages.

A first joint purchasing round was introduced on 25 April.

In the second round of demand pooling, European companies will be able to place orders from now until 3 July.

The collective demand will then be put out to tender on the global market from 7 July to 10 July.

A spokesperson for the EC told reporters the first joint purchasing tender has led to the signing of several new supply contracts.

“Three further rounds of gas purchasing are planned later this year as part of our broader efforts to guarantee stable and affordable gas supplies for the benefit of our businesses and citizens,” the spokesperson said.

Aggregation of gas demand is available for gas consuming and gas trading companies in EU member countries and the bloc’s Energy Community contracting partners Ukraine, Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia.

