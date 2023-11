Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wants closer energy ties with its Nordic allies, as the nation faces a scarcity of available winter-fit liquefied natural gas vessels to deliver to its floating LNG terminal in the southern town of Inkoo.

During the Nordic Council meeting, which is being held in Oslo from 30 October to 2 November, Orpo urged his Nordic colleagues to forge closer energy ties including joint standby [natural gas] storage and a network of “supply readiness.”