Naftogaz Ukrainy has secured a €200 million ($220 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (EBRD) to help the state-run gas producer and distributor build up strategic natural gas reserves for the winter season, the second since Russian invaded the country in early 2022.

The financing follows a disbursement of €300 million to Naftogaz last year for the same purpose and is part of a package of €500 million in donor support, including a grant from Norway.

“The people of Ukraine are facing another cold winter under Russian attack,” Norway’s Foreign Affairs minister Espen Barth Eide said.

“Norway will continue our support to Ukraine to maintain critically important energy security and meet the needs for heating for homes, businesses and public institutions. We are proud to support these efforts by EBRD with a €54 million grant.”

Naftogaz executive chairman Oleksiy Chernyshov said: “This is a very important step towards strengthening the energy stability of our country in wartime conditions. I am sincerely grateful to the EBRD and its managing director Matteo Patrone for their co-operation and consistent support of Ukraine in this difficult time.”

Online broadcaster My-Ukraina quoted a representative of Ukraine’s energy ministry as saying that the country has “sufficient gas reserves in its underground storage facilities” — estimated to peak at 16 billion cubic metres at the end of October — to “safely pass this winter”.

Article continues below the advert

However, about 3 Bcm of the gas in storage does not belong to Ukraine. It was supplied by European traders over the summer and autumn, storage facilities in many European nations reached full capacity.

With the current price of spot gas futures at about €45 per megawatt hour on the TTF hub in the Netherlands, the buying power of the EBRD loan translates into about 400 million cubic metres of gas.

Top governmental officials have been increasingly concerned about the stability of energy supplies this winter — which is expected to be colder than last — as Russia is widely believed to be accumulating ammunition to prepare attacks against energy infrastructure.

This past weekend, Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of the invasion, according to the city’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.

Officials said Russia sent more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones to the capital, all but one of which were shot down.

However, the attack damaged local power transmission networks and led to outages lasting for several hours in parts of the city.