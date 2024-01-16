The global oil market could be heading for a supply crunch from 2025 if exploration activities fail to keep pace with demand, Occidental Petroleum chief executive Vicki Hollub has warned.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Hollub said West Texas Intermediate prices could trade in the $80 to $85 per barrel range from 2025, after averaging about $78 last year.

“In the near term, the markets are not balanced,” Hollub was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Supply, demand is not balanced,” she said, adding that “2025 and beyond is when the world is going to be short of oil”.

Ongoing disruptions to oil and gas shipments in the Red Sea area have brought renewed volatility to oil markets, with crude prices rising late last week to hit the $80 per barrel mark, before sliding down again since.

Hollub explained that between the mid-1950s and late 1970s, oil companies were discovering five times as much oil as was used, a critically important ratio that has steadily declined and stood at about 25% in 2023.

Article continues below the advert

Since 2012, she said US oil companies in particular have shifted away from exploration spending towards tapping oil shale reserves, which have a much shorter lifespan than conventionally produced oil.

Hollub said she expected energy transition scenarios will have to be adjusted to accommodate for more oil exploration: “I think the industry is looking at a scenario where we will be able to do all the things that we need to do as a part of the transition.”

The market will move from near-term oversupply to a long period when the world is going to need more oil, she predicted.