Tanker traffic in the Middle East is now being seriously affected by the Houthi attacks, with crude tanker arrivals in the Gulf of Aden between 12 and 16 January down 35%, according to Clarksons Research.

Clarksons managing director Steve Gordon said overall Red Sea tonnage transits have fallen a further 10% after recent military escalation, with Gulf of Aden arrivals 65% lower than 2023 levels.