US gas production is set to continue growing in 2024, albeit at a slower rate than last year in response to warmer weather, high storage levels and liquefaction project delays, according to the International Energy Agency.

In its first-quarter gas market report released on Friday, the IEA said that Permian and Haynesville production will continue to lead total growth, helped by two Permian pipeline expansion projects – Whistler Pipeline and Permian Highway Pipeline – completed in September and December of last year.