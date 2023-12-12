The Bulgarian parliament has proposed legislation that would retroactively void clauses of a law adopted in October introducing a duty of 20 lev ($10.75) per megawatt hour on Russian natural gas being imported into or transiting through the country.

The duty, equal to about $113 per thousand cubic metres of gas, targets Russian gas that enters Bulgaria from Turkey and travels across the country to Serbia and Hungary.

The tax sparked sharp protests from Hungary and Slovakia, which remain heavily dependent on Russian natural gas supplies transmitted on the TurkStream pipeline across the Black Sea.

Moscow has labelled the Bulgarian tax a non-market attempt to put the price of discounted Russian pipeline gas on par with the more costly liquefied natural gas Southern Europe has turned to as a replacement for Russian supplies.

In a clarification note attached to the proposed amendments, four prominent political officials, led by Kiril Petkov of the We Continue the Change party, have acknowledged technical and bureaucratic issues with collecting the transit tax and determining whether the gas transiting Bulgaria is indeed of Russian origin.

Initially, the law aimed to introduce new restrictions on Russia for its continued military invasion in Ukraine, and called for gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz to collect the tax from transit shippers, primarily Russia's Gazprom.

Article continues below the advert

However, the political leaders said the requirement left Bulgartransgaz 272 million Lev ($151 million) in debt as the operator had been obliged to cover the cost of the taxes before collecting them from the transit gas shippers.

In November, authorities in Sofia shifted responsibility for collecting the transit tax to the country’s Customs Service and National Revenues Agency but did not relieve Bulgartransgaz of responsibility to cover fees from the earlier period.

In the notes, parliamentary leaders said the proposed amendments will declare transit tax clauses retroactively void from their October introduction date, thus freeing Bulgartransgaz from the debt.

The legislators also said the transit tax contradicts existing European Union regulations because it was passed by Bulgaria unilaterally, and that the country needs a jointly approved European regulation with clear-cut procedures to determine whether transported gas is of Russian origin before any new tax is approved.

The Bulgarian parliament has already engaged in talks with European government officials to work out whether a similar tax on Russian gas should be passed by all members of the European Union, the political leaders said in the clarification note.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that the EU is working on a proposal to grant its members the authority to ban natural gas imports from Russia and Belarus.

A draft document reportedly said EU member states would be granted the power to block Russian and Belarusian energy companies from acquiring capacity in their gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals.

EU officials have repeatedly called for member states and European companies to restrict their purchases of Russian LNG but cargoes have continued to arrive in Europe.