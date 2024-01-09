Dutch energy company Gasunie has said it is close to completing repairs on a liquefied natural gas pipeline as German federal prosecutors investigate whether the damage was caused by sabotage.

The 55-kilometre pipeline is being built to link Germany’s Brunsbuttel LNG regasification terminal near Hamburg with the country’s northern gas grid, as the nation continues its drive to replace Russian gas supplies lost since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 and the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea was damaged in a series of explosions in September of the same year.

Gasunie, which is building the Brunsbuttel link, discovered small holes caused by “external interference” on the pipeline in November 2023, one month before the scheduled December start-up date, which has been pushed back to February 2024.

A spokesperson for the company told Upstream that the majority of “the defects” have been repaired and “work on the few remaining defects will begin in the next few days, weather conditions permitting”.

“At the end of November 2023, several leaks were detected in the Pinneberg area [on the outskirts of Hamburg] during the pressure test of the pipeline,” said the spokesperson.

“Gasunie immediately informed the police authorities and all relevant stakeholders at state and federal level about the incidents.

“The relevant authorities are investigating in all directions,” the spokesperson added. “Currently, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation.”

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is responsible for serious cases relating to state security and international law, confirmed to Upstream that is has taken over investigations “into suspected damage on the so-called LNG Pipeline based on initial suspicion concerning allegations of ‘anti constitutional sabotage’”.

Energy supplies

In the meantime, Gasunie has stressed that northern Germany’s energy supplies are secure for the current winter, despite the delay to the pipeline’s start-up.

“The feed-in of the currently possible maximum LNG volumes (from the floating terminal at Brunsbuttel) continues to be secured via a gas pipeline… between the LNG terminal and the regional gas distribution network in Schleswig-Holstein,” said the company spokesperson.

“So the security of supply will not be affected by a delay in the commissioning of the newly built pipeline until February 2024.”

The Hoegh Gannet floating, storage and regasification unit has been in operation at Brunsbuttel since last year, and another FSRU is due online this year.

Together, the two FSRUs will add a combined 7.5 billion cubic metres of regasification capacity for Germany.

At the end of July, the European Commission approved a €40 million ($44.3 million) state aid package to support construction of an onshore LNG terminal at Brunsbuttel with a capacity of 10 billion cubic metres per annum and a scheduled start-up date of 2026.

Once in operation, the terminal is expected to replace the current FSRU-based facilities.

The project is being driven by Gasunie and German utility RWE, with stakes of 40% and 10%, respectively, with the German government holding 50% through investment and development bank KfW.