Russia’s role as a global supplier of energy has been deeply impacted by the Western reaction to the invasion of Ukraine.

With price caps on seaborne crude, the withdrawal of key suppliers to the oil and gas sector and sanctions directly affecting the supply of technology, Russia is defiantly turning to alternative markets and pressing ahead with an expansion of capacity to export natural gas, whether via pipeline or liquefied natural gas.

A standard bearer for such ambitions, Russia’s largest independent gas producer, Novatek, has continued to press ahead with its flagship Arctic LNG 2 project by adapting specifications to the manufacturing capacity of domestic suppliers and contractors and targeting its future LNG sales at markets in China, India and other countries...