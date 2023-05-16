South Africa’s main opposition party has slammed a suggestion made by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week that the government has prioritised the revival of a controversial $15 billion deal with Turkey’s Karpowership to address the country’s crippling power problems.

In March 2021, Karpowership’s proposal to deploy three power barges — running on liquefied natural gas — at Saldanha, Coega and Richards Bay under 20-year contracts was the big winner in the ruling African National Congress’ bid process to supply South Africa with emergency power.