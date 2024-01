A Trafigura-operated product tanker that caught fire after taking a direct hit from a Houthi missile is still ablaze.

The tanker attack is part of an ongoing battle between Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting vessels on key Middle Eastern shipping routes, and US-UK forces attacking Houthi sites inside Yemen. The chaos has disrupted oil and gas tankers and container vessels from passing through the region and has helped to push international benchmark Brent crude oil prices above $83 a barrel.