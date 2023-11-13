TotalEnergies is expanding its power-generation capacity in the US with the finalisation of a deal to buy three gas-fuelled power plants in Texas.

The $635 million deal with US-based TexGen will give the French major an additional 1.5 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity in the state, which has an extensive renewable energy network but can be subject to intermittency issues.

One of the gas-fired plants, Wolf Hollow I, has a 745 megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) and serves the Dallas area.

Two others — Colorado Bend I, with a 530 MW CCGT and 74 MW open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT), and La Porte, with a 150 MW OCGT — are located south-west of Houston.

“These flexible assets… will serve the fast-growing energy demand of these cities and will allow to offset the intermittency of renewable-power production,” TotalEnergies said.

“Their importance was recently highlighted during weather events that impacted power generation from renewable assets in Texas or led to high seasonal peak demand.

The company said the gas-fired generation capacity will complement its renewable-energy assets in Texas, where it claims to have 2 GW gross installed capacity, another 2 GW under construction and more than 3 GW under development.

The acquisition will also strengthen TotalEnergies’ trading capabilities in the gas and power markets, the company said.

In 2022, about 43% and 17% of Texas’ energy was generated by natural gas-fired and coal-fired power plants, respectively.

Wind power generated about 25%, and the state’s two nuclear power plants generated 10%. Solar, hydroelectric and biomass sources provided most of the remainder, according to the state’s comptroller’s office.

The acquisition will be completed after receiving necessary regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies said.