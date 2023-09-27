Turkish state-owned gas utility Botas will deliver natural gas to Romania this winter as Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aims for greater regional importance in energy supply and distribution for the nation.

Botas has signed a short-term supply deal with Romanian gas producer and distributor OMV Petrom for the delivery of up to 4 million cubic metres per day of natural gas from 1 October.

The Turkish company will deliver the gas via the network of transit pipelines that cross Turkey on their way from Azerbaijan and Russia to Greece and Bulgaria, and the contract will end on 31 March, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Botas and OMV Petrom have also agreed to develop co-operation in gas transmission, storage, production and green energy technologies, Botas added.

The deal is in line with Botas’ ambitions to increase its presence in Eastern and Southern Europe, the company said.

This year, Botas sealed deals for exporting natural gas to Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary as it continues to “negotiate new gas export agreements with various countries and companies” with more supplies coming online.

In April, state-owned Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) begun gas production from its huge Sakarya project in the Turkish Black Sea which could tap more than 700 billion cubic metres of gas.

In July, Canadian junior Trillion Energy reported a sixth consecutive successful well on its gas-rich acreage in the Turkish Black Sea, further bolstering Turkey’s hopes for commercialising its potential offshore gas reserves.

Additionally, Russia announced plans for a gas transit hub in Turkey last year and Erdogan is eyeing control of it, unnamed Turkish governmental officials suggested to Reuters.

Botas said the OMV Petrom deal is pushing the company further “towards the goals set in line” with the Erdogan’s roadmap, code-named The Century of Turkey, to “raise the country above the level of contemporary civilisations”.

The plan — announced in Erdogan’s inauguration speech in April — promotes a number of principles including sustainability, science, technology, peace, stability and power that will foster the Turkey’s transformation and growth domestically and internationally.