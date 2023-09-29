Turkish state-owned gas utility Botas has signed an agreement to deliver gas to Moldova, which has been breaking away from dependence on Russian pipeline supplies via Ukraine’s transmission network.

The deal comes as Moldova strives to implement a domestic gas market liberalisation programme and hand operational management of its gas transmission network to Romania’s Transgaz.

Moldova is currently supplied by monopoly importer and distributor Moldovagaz, where Russian gas giant Gazprom holds the controlling interest.

However, Botas said it will supply 2 million cubic metres per day of gas to Moldova’s privately held distributor East Gas Energy Trading from 1 October.

Moldova normally consumes about 5 MMcmd, but in winter imports from Russia increased to about 8 MMcmd until last autumn when Gazprom refused to increase its supply.

The deal is a major breakthrough in energy security for Moldova’s 2.6 million people.

The gas is expected to be imported via pipelines in Romania and Bulgaria, rather than from Russia and Ukraine.

Most of the gas is diverted to Moldova’s largest power and heat generating plant located in the breakaway pro-Russian region of Transnistria.

The emergence of a major alternative to Gazprom comes as Moldova is trying to push domestic gas market deregulation reforms, leaning towards stronger ties with the European nations.

In July, the government in Chisinau presented a bill to revoke an operating licence for the Moldova’s gas transmission network granted to Moldovatransgaz, which is a Moldovagaz’ subsidiary.

Romania steps in

Earlier this month, Romania’s gas transmission operator Transgaz took over Moldova’s gas pipeline operations from Moldovatransgaz.

Transgaz subsidiary Vestmoldtransgaz signed a lease agreement which was later approved by Moldova’s energy regulator.

“By taking over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities from Moldovatransgaz, Vestmoldtransgaz will manage the entire gas infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova,” Transgaz executive director Ion Sterian said.

Transgaz added that it has already invested €430 million ($456 million) into upgrading and creating pipeline infrastructure in Romania to improve it’s ability to deliver gas to Moldova.

“These investments have created the conditions for diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supply, increasing the degree of supply security for this winter and for the coming years, as well as the possibility of growing the Moldova’s transmission network to connect more households and industrial consumers that do not yet have access to this resource,” Sterian said.

East Gas Energy

East Gas Energy Trading was incorporated in 2020 but has not been involved in any gas deals until this year, Moldova’s news portal Noi suggested.

Upstream contacted East Gas Energy Trading general manager Nicolai Gaborak to clarify the company’s end-customers in Moldova, but received no reply by publishing time.

Two other Moldova-incorporation firms and two individuals are shareholders in East Gas Energy Trading, Noi reported. One of these individuals — Mircha Maleka with a 30% interest — is a founder and executive director of Moldova’s FlyOne airline.