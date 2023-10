Ukraine is seeking closer ties to European gas players, to encourage them to use large storage facilities in the west of the country — estimated to be able to hold up to 35 billion cubic metres of gas.

Speaking at the Ukrainian Gas & Power Forum in Kyiv on Wednesday, the chief executive of national gas transmission authority Operator GTS Ukrainy, Dmytro Lyppa, acknowledged that the company will lose about 80% of its top-line revenues once Russian gas transit across his country is halted.