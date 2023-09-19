Ukraine gas producer and distributor Naftogaz Ukrainy said on Tuesday that it has enough natural gas in storage to see the country through the coming winter season with capacity left over to accommodate additional European gas imports.

The state-owned company has met a government mandate to store 14.7 billion cubic metres of gas ahead of the high-demand winter season, beating a deadline of 1 October to reach the target.

The achievement provides a window of opportunity for European gas players to increase the amount of natural gas sent to Ukraine for temporary storage in the vast network of underground reservoirs on the country's western border.

The storage sites can hold an estimated 31 Bcm of gas. In August, European countries sent more than 1 Bcm of gas to Ukraine for temporary storage, Naftogaz Ukrainy earlier reported.

Naftogaz executive chairman Oleksiy Chernyshov said the company resolved to support country’s ailing independent producers by buying up their output through a centralised marketplace known as the Ukrainian Energy Exchange.

Naftogaz said it paid independent producers over 9.2 billion hryvna ($245 million) to secure deliveries of about 700 million cubic metres of locally produced gas for storage, translating to an average price of $350 per thousand cubic metres, about one-third less than the past summer’s average TTF gas hub price but higher than the fixed gas price of $220 per thousand cubic metres that Naftogaz charges domestic households.

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, authorities in Kyiv prohibited gas exports to ensure sufficient supplies for the country’s war-torn economy.

The prohibition has remained in place this year despite complaints from independents that the export restriction is hurting the profitability of their operations.

Naftogaz and independents have had to suspend gas-producing projects in the Kharkiv region because of its proximity to the war's frontline.

Last year, Ukraine’s total gas consumption fell by 31% to 19.8 Bcm against 2021 due to wartime damage to regional gas distribution networks and an overall decline in economic activity, Chernyshov said earlier at a conference in Kyiv.

However, gas demand rose by 17% between April and July this year against the same period in 2022, he said.

While independents are still struggling, Naftogaz expects to see a recovery in its own gas production this year.

The company’s total gas output is expected to rise by about 1 Bcm to 13.5 Bcm in 2022, exceeding the pre-war 2021 level of 12.9 Bcm.

Since the beginning of this year, Naftogaz commissioned 54 new development wells that resulted in incremental output of 3.7 million cubic metres of gas, Chernyshov said.