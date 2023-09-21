French energy giant TotalEnergies has decided to invest $300 million to form a joint venture with India’s Adani Green Energy to boost renewable capacity in India.

The 50:50 joint venture, TotalEnergies-Adani Green Energy, will focus on the development of wind power and solar farms.

"This is a joint venture which gives TotalEnergies direct access to ownership of the assets contributed by (Adani)," a TotalEnergies spokesperson said, adding that it allows the company to pursue its strategy of renewable growth in India.

TotalEnergies already owns about 20% of Adani Green.

Adani Green will contribute assets to the joint venture, it said in a statement, adding that the deal will help it achieve its target of having 45 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The joint venture will have capacity to generate 1050 megawatts of electricity from solar and wind farms , comprising 300 MW already operational, 500 MW under construction and 250 MW under development.

TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said: “TotalEnergies has been actively developing, notably through AGEL, its presence in the Indian renewable power market, a very interesting market by its size and growth and the early development of a merchant market.

"After our first joint-venture AGEL23 in 2020 and our acquisition of shares in AGEL in 2021, this new joint-venture with AGEL will enable us to speed up our development through direct access to a large portfolio of assets and to support the ambition of AGEL in becoming the Indian leader of renewable energy."

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said: “The investment will further strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonisation. This will help deliver our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.”