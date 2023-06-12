The fossil fuel industry’s decarbonisation efforts remain “deeply misaligned” with credibility standards and will not have a significant effect in combatting global warming, despite increased commitments, according to a new report.

The latest NZT Stocktake report, compiled by Net Zero Tracker, Oxford University and the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, analysed progress in emissions-reduction commitments and strategies set out by authorities and companies around the world.

In the fossil fuel industry, the study found a sharp increase in the past year in the number of companies setting official goals to achieve decarbonisation, but warned that such targets lack specifics and fall short of United Nations’ standards.

Of the world’s 114 largest fossil fuel companies, 67% (about 75 entities) had set official net-zero emission commitments as of May 2023. While this marks an increase on the 51 companies that had done so a year ago, concerns remain.

“Credibility gaps undermine progress,” the authors wrote.

The report highlights a notable absence of phase-out plans for oil and gas production in companies’ net-zero plans, as well as failure to properly address Scope 3, or end use, emissions.

Article continues below the advert

None of the companies investigated is making “the necessary commitments to fully transition away from fossil fuel extraction or production”, despite UN energy transition guidelines mandating it as non-negotiable.

The data also shows many companies with goals in place “do not fully cover or do not clarify” their approach towards Scope 3 emissions, which is when the bulk of emissions are generated in the fossil fuel value chain. This approach makes such targets “largely meaningless”, the authors state.

‘Skills to build the future’

These gaps leave decarbonisation commitments from the fossil fuel industry “misaligned with scientific consensus”, the study added.

“People in fossil fuel companies have the skills to build the future,” said Steve Smith, executive director of Oxford Net Zero and CO2RE.

“By falling prey to the status quo, these companies are either delaying the net-zero transition or losing out on the industries of tomorrow and increasingly today,” Smith added.

On a global level, about 65% of the largest 2000 companies across all sectors have in place a net-zero target, the data shows.

The report highlights “the potential for the corporate sector” to lead climate change mitigation efforts, but finds a more qualitative approach is required for companies’ strategies to achieve real-world impact.

Despite the increase in the number of entities making official commitments, progress on a qualitative scale has been hard to measure.

“On measures of integrity, there remain very limited signs of improvement in national, subnational and company net-zero strategies over the past year,” the report said.