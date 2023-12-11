A leading advocate of Africa being allowed to continue to exploit its oil and gas resources is fearful that with COP 28 set to conclude in the coming days, the continent’s needs may play second fiddle to developed nations desire to phase out fossil fuels.

Johannesburg-based African Energy Chamber (AEC) has always argued for a just and fair energy transition whereby Africa continues to produce and invest in hydrocarbons, while developed nations — which reaped economic huge benefits from producing oil and gas over decades and centuries and have contributed hugely to carbon dioxide emissions — should cut their production and investments.

However, AEC executive chairman NK Ayuk said this weekend that Africa’s needs are not being prioritised.

“Last year, I wrote that I was going to COP 27 because I believe that if Africa is not on the table, it will be on the menu. It is unfortunate that a year on, we have seen little to no progress by Western nations to take into account the developmental needs of Africa.

“A year on, we are faced with the same threat: developed nations telling the world to abandon fossil fuels, thereby abandoning any chances of economic growth.”

He said: “Africa cannot afford to adopt the western-centric energy transition” because doing so “would eliminate any chance of making energy poverty history, of industrialising economies and improving the lives of millions of people”, highlighting the hundreds of millions of people on the continent with no access to electricity and clean (not wood or charcoal) cooking fuels.

Ayuk argued that if developed nations’ commitment to phasing out fossil fuels is endorsed, it “would cause detrimental impacts” to Africa’s economies.

“The green agenda promoted by the wealthy nations continues to ignore how instrumental oil and gas is in Africa. Climate panic and fear mongering continues to be alive and well, and Africa should remain strong in its commitment to utilising oil and gas for the betterment of its people,” he said.

Two days ago, Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais issued a similar remark in a letter seen by Reuters, urging member countries to reject any agreements that target fossil fuels during the climate negotiations and, instead, advocate for a focus on reducing emissions.

“It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences, as the draft decision still contains options on fossil fuels phase out,” he said, when discussing the options on the table at COP28.

Al Ghais went on to write that “it would be unacceptable that politically motivated campaigns put our people's prosperity and future at risk.”

The AEC believes phasing out fossil fuels and opting for a “Western approach” to the energy transition is not a choice for Africa, citing how the continent has not only contributed the least to global greenhouse gas emissions — less than 2% — but faces the worst impacts from climate change, “owing largely to the actions taken by developed countries for centuries”.

The chamber said that for decades Africa’s oil and gas resources have been extracted and exported for the benefit of wealthy nations, while the continent has been left with inadequate resources to meet its growing demand.

“Wealthy nations have not only used these resources to develop but have positioned themselves as financially and infrastructurally ready to transition away from fossil fuels. Now, Africa is trying to take the same path, and is being directed to abandon an approach taken by those that went before it,” according to AEC.

By directing substantial investments towards oil and gas, the continent will be able to bolster industrialisation, alleviate energy poverty and… strengthen its capacity to deal with climate change, the chamber said.

If this is not possible, the chamber argued that Africa “will not only reduce its inconsequential emissions, but essentially phase out energy in almost its entirety”, pointing out that between them, oil, gas and coal meet 92% of the continent’s energy sources.

“If Africa were to phase out these resources, it would be transitioning from dawn to darkness,” it said, highlighting that Al Ghais had it right when, in response to a recent Reuters report, he called for “major investments in all energies, including hydrocarbons, all technologies, and an understanding of the energy needs of all peoples — energy transitions must be just, fair and inclusive”.