BP believes there are “fundamental issues” with the current structure of the US offshore wind sector that are preventing development of projects, the company’s head of low-carbon said on Wednesday.

Addressing a panel in London during the FT Energy Transition Summit, Ania-Isabel Dotzenrath, executive vice president of BP’s gas and low carbon energy division, said slow pace of permitting and issues with contracting terms are making it difficult to deploy offshore wind projects successfully in the US.