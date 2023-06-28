The UK independent advisor on climate change has lashed out at the government for what it describes as waning action in Westminster to pursue energy transition objectives, as the country risks falling short of binding targets set by the government itself.

In its latest report to Parliament on the country’s progress to reduce emissions, the Climate Change Committee chastised the Conservative-led government for being “hesitant” in its push to drive the policies required to move the UK economy firmly onto a path for climate sustainability.