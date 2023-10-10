The Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK North Sea has started exporting electricity to the country’s power grid, marking what Equinor called “a major milestone in the development of the industry and the transition to a cleaner, more secure energy system”.

The first Dogger Bank turbine is sending electricity to the UK’s national grid via what the Norwegian energy company said was the first high-voltage, direct-current transmission system to be used at a UK wind farm.

The £9 billion ($11 billion) project is being developed in three phases about 130 kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire and is expected to reach its full 3.6 gigawatt capacity in 2026, generating power from 277 turbines that are each 260 metres tall.

Equinor is a 40% joint-venture partner in the project and will act as lead operator when the wind farm is fully up and running. Partners are SSE Renewables of the UK, which is leading the development and construction of the wind farm with 40% interest, and Vargronn, a joint venture of Italy’s Eni Plenitude and Norwegian investor HitecVision, on 20%.

Innovative technologies

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said: “Set against the broader energy context, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, demonstrates the best of what the offshore wind industry can offer, with innovative technologies, long-term jobs and economic growth and security of electricity supply at a major scale.”

“A renewable mega-project like Dogger Bank constitutes an industrial wind hub in the heart of the North Sea, playing a major role in the UK’s ambitions for offshore wind and supporting its net-zero ambitions.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said of the launch: “I’m proud that this country is already a world leader in reaching Net Zero by 2050, and by doubling down on the new green industries of the future, we’ll get there in a way that’s both pragmatic and ambitious.”

The project marks the first offshore use of GE Vernova’s Haliade-X 13-megawatt turbine, one of the largest and most powerful, with blades measuring 107 metres.

Equinor said each rotation of the blades generates enough energy to power an average British home for two days.

The first turbine was brought into service by teams working on the Jan De Nul Group jack-up installation vessel Voltaire.