Gwede Mantashe, South Africa’s Mines & Energy Minister, has promised his government will not back down on plans to develop the country’s nascent upstream sector as it continues to battle environmental campaign groups in the courts.

Mantashe has always been a proponent of a balanced energy transition, arguing that renewables and fossil fuels projects must co-exist in a developing country where blackouts, brownouts, access to energy and unemployment are major issues.

But plans to explore for and develop offshore oil and gas resources, in particular, have been targeted by campaigners who have resorted to using the courts to block E&P activities.