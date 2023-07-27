Petronas’ clean energy solutions provider Gentari and India’s decarbonisation solutions heavyweight ReNew Energy Global are embarking on a 50:50 joint venture encompassing 5 gigawatts of renewables capacity in India.

As part of this proposed joint venture, Gentari and ReNew will collaborate to explore investments into the development of renewable assets including solar, wind and energy storage, to achieve a target of 5 GW in renewable energy capacity.

The collaboration follows Gentari's initial investment for a 49% equity stake in ReNew's 403-megawatt Peak Power project in May.

Gentari noted that both companies can accelerate their decarbonisation objectives, enabling it to make substantial progress in expanding its renewable energy portfolio and achieving its global ambition to build more than 30 GW in renewable energy capacity by 2030.

For ReNew, this partnership ties in with its strategy of collaborating with long-term partners, accelerating renewable energy transition and meeting its net zero target by 2040, said Gentari.

The term sheet outlining this strategic collaboration was exchanged on Wednesday between Gentari chief executive Sushil Purohit and Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman of ReNew.

"We are elated to embark on this strategic collaboration with ReNew, as it holds tremendous potential for accelerating the development of renewable assets in India. With our aligned vision and extensive expertise, we aim to drive rapid progress in expanding India's renewable energy capacity and fostering sustainable growth,” said Purohit.

Sinha commented: “We are delighted to welcome Gentari as a strategic partner in our goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. This partnership will be crucial in developing innovative solutions which will contribute significantly to India’s 2030 goal of achieving 500 GW of installed renewable energy capacity.”

Nasdaq-listed ReNew’s clean energy portfolio totalled around 13.7 GW on a gross basis as of 31 March.

In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, the company provides end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage and carbon markets — that Gentari said are increasingly integral to addressing climate change.