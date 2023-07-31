Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has unveiled a plan to accelerate its net zero target by five years to 2045 and hit zero methane emissions by 2030.

Adnoc is the biggest oil and gas producer in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that is due to host the COP28 climate change talks later this year. The UAE has been targeted by Western critics over its plan to boost its oil and gas production capacity in a world that is transitioning away from fossil fuels.

The decision to speed up the decarbonisation goal was made Monday at a meeting of Adnoc's executive committee, chaired by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who added that the state-owned player must now "seek new global partnerships with other progressive energy companies, customers and technology leaders to collaborate on and boost" this strategy.

The company did not say it would curtail its previously announced plan to expand its production capacity.

Adnoc recently allocated an initial $15 billion to expedite the implementation of its key decarbonisation initiatives including carbon capture and storage, electrification, energy efficiency and nature-based solutions.

It is spending $3.8 billion to connect all its offshore operations to clean grid power in an effort to cut its offshore carbon footprint by up to 50%, while also building a 1-million-tonne-per-annum ammonia production facility to help its customers decarbonise.

This year, Adnoc also kicked off two pilot, carbon capture projects as part of a plan to expand its capacity to 5 million tpa by 2030 and building on its 800,000-tonne Al Reyadah carbon capture and storage facility which has been operating since 2016.

In addition, there are plans to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030 to help absorb CO 2 .

Adnoc also revealed decarbonisation statistics, with the corporation's upstream carbon intensity in 2022 standing at about 7 kilogrammes of CO 2 equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent, while its methane intensity was around 0.07%.

The corporation said it had cut greenhouse gas emissions last year by some 4 million tonnes by using solar and nuclear power to supply 100% of its onshore operations.

A further 1 million-tonne emissions cut came from energy efficiency initiatives and reducing gas flaring.

These results, said Adnoc – citing a DNV assessment – "place Adnoc in the top tier of lowest carbon intensity oil and gas producers in the world."