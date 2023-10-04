Occidental and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) are poised to initiate a preliminary engineering study for the construction of the first megatonne-scale direct air capture (DAC) facility outside the US.

Adnoc on Tuesday confirmed the development on the sidelines of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi and said the “agreement is the first project to reach the technical feasibility stage since the two companies signed a strategic collaboration agreement, in 2023, to explore carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in the UAE and the US”.