Adnoc Gas, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has awarded the Habshan carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project to UK’s Petrofac, as it continues to fast-track CO 2 recovery projects in the emirate.

Petrofac on Tuesday confirmed the award, saying the Habshan project represents one of the largest carbon capture projects in the Middle East and North Africa region,

“The contract is valued at more than $600 million and involves the delivery of carbon capture units, associated pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) recovery and injection,” the company said.

Located at the Habshan gas processing plant, 150 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, the project is part of Adnoc’s accelerated decarbonisation plan, it noted.

Tareq Kawash, group chief executive of Petrofac, said the company is looking at combining its “CCUS expertise and UAE project delivery experience to support Adnoc Gas in delivering on their decarbonisation plans, maximising energy output while minimising emissions".

Adnoc last month said it has taken the final investment decision for the Habshan CCUS project.

The company noted that it “is implementing several innovative, technology-driven pilot projects, including CO 2 mineralisation and full carbon sequestration in saline aquifers”.

The project will triple Adnoc’s carbon capture capacity to 2.3 million tonnes per annum, equivalent to removing more than 500,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road each year, it earlier said.

“The project, to be built, operated and maintained by Adnoc Gas on behalf of Adnoc, will include carbon capture units at the Habshan gas processing plant, pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for CO 2 injection,” Adnoc stated.

The Emirati giant noted that the investment decision aligns with its recently announced Net Zero by 2045 ambition and forms part of the company’s initial $15 billion decarbonisation investment in low-carbon solutions.

Habshan gas plant

Adnoc’s CO 2 recovery project comprises the Habshan 5 gas plant, with capital expenditure said to be upwards of $500 million, Upstream understands.

Other key bidders included Indian engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, Italy’s Tecnimont and a grouping of China’s Sinopec with Greek player Archirodon.

Multiple low-carbon projects

Middle East oil and gas companies are spending billions of dollars to scale up their hydrocarbon production capacities, whilst also preparing to invest heavily in energy transition initiatives, primarily led by hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

Adnoc previously said that throughout this year it would announce “a suite of new projects and initiatives, including a first-of-its-kind CCS project, innovative carbon removal technologies, investment in new, cleaner-energy solutions and [the] strengthening of international partnerships”.

The company earlier this year unveiled a $15 billion investment plan as it steps up its drive to decarbonise its operations.

The company recently doubled its CCUS target and now aims to achieve 10 million tpa of CO 2 capture by 2030.