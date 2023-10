Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has doubled its CO 2 capture target to 10 million tonnes per annum by 2030, ahead of the crucial COP28 summit, which kicks off in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The state giant’s ambitious CO2 capture target was unveiled during a meeting led by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi executive council.