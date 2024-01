Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has picked up a key stake in a leading UK-based player that deals with global carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

The Emirati state giant is embarking on a series of low-carbon projects and has earlier highlighted its intent to spend up to $15 billion on clean energy developments.

Adnoc is targeting a CCS capacity of at least 10 million tonnes per annum (tpa) by 2030.