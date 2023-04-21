The Hitachi Energy/Petrofac pairing and three consortia — GE/Sembcorp Marine, GE/McDermott and Siemens Energy/Dragados — have inked contracts in Berlin to formalise Europe’s largest-ever tender award for energy transition infrastructure.

The total volume of the contracts for the components of the 14 high voltage direct current (HVDC) substations amounts to around €30 billion ($33 billion). The offshore wind projects in the German and Dutch sectors of the North Sea that will generate as much electricity as 28 large-scale power plants, McDermott said.