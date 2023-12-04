Up to 50 leading global oil and gas producers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Shell have inked a deal to reduce their carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and curb methane emissions to near zero by 2030, a statement by the COP28 presidency said.

The 50 oil and gas companies “have joined the oil and gas decarbonisation charter (OGDC), a global industry charter dedicated to high-scale impact, and to speed up climate action within the industry,” according to the statement.