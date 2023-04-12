The world is likely to have seen ‘peak emissions’ from power generation in 2022, with wind and solar-led electrification set to squeeze down fossil-fired electricity from now on, research group Ember said.

The energy think-tank claimed “a new era of falling power sector emissions is very close” as it said clean generation expansion is set to outstrip electricity demand growth in 2023. “This would be the first year for this to happen outside of a recession.”

Ember said in its latest Global Electricity Review: “With average growth in electricity demand and clean power, we forecast that 2023 will see a small fall in fossil generation ...with