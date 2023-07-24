German chemical giant BASF has formed a joint venture with China’s largest private wind turbine manufacturer, Mingyang, to build and operate an offshore wind farm in South China.

The project will supply green power to BASF’s chemical site offshore Zhanjiang city in Guangdong province.

BASF holds a 10% stake in Mingyang BASF New Energy (Zhanjiang), with the majority stake held by Mingyang.

Subject to construction approval, the 500-megawatt wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2025 and most of the power generated will be used to supply renewable electricity to BASF’s Zhanjiang Verbund site.

This is the first Sino-German offshore wind farm project involving development, construction and operation.

“BASF wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 globally. This offshore wind farm in Zhanjiang clearly demonstrates our commitment to achieving these climate goals and is a lighthouse project on BASF’s pathway to net zero,” said BASF chairman Martin Brudermuller.

Article continues below the advert

The wind industry will benefit from safer, more cost-effective technologies by leveraging BASF’s advanced materials and Mingyang’s strong competence, the companies said.

“As a partner of BASF, Mingyang will provide its expertise in clean energy equipment and solutions to help create more green lighthouse projects, promote sustainable development in the chemical industry and accelerate eco-friendly, green and low-carbon development,” said Mingyang chairman Zhang Chuanwei.

The Zhanjiang Verbund site, BASF’s third-largest Verbund site worldwide, following Ludwigshafen in Germany and Antwerp in Belgium, will be its largest investment, with up to €10 billion ($11.1 billion) upon completion.