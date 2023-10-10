Belgian ship owner Jan De Nul Group (JDN) has offered a deal to Chinese yard China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen to build cable-laying vessel.
The vessel, named Fleeming Jenkin, will serve the renewable energy and subsea cable industry in installing cables over longer distances and in deeper waters, JDN said in a release.
Are you missing out on ACCELERATE?
Gain valuable insight into the global oil and gas industry's energy transition from ACCELERATE, the free weekly newsletter from Upstream and Recharge.